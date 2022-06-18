Elderly couple found dead in Delhi home
New Delhi: An elderly couple was found dead inside their house in east Delhi's Nirman Vihar area on Friday morning, police said. The police said they do not suspect any foul play.
On Friday, a man named Pramod Kumar Talwar told the police that his brother and his wife live at Nirman Vihar and were not opening their door despite repeated knocks, a senior police officer said.
The police reached the spot and found the door bolted from inside. The door was broken with the help of fire brigade, the officer said. The bodies of Vijay Kumar Talwar (80) and Savita Talwar (75) were found inside the house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.
Investigation revealed that their children live in the US both and the deceased were living alone for the last 14 years in their house, the DCP said. The spot has been inspected by the crime team and the bodies are being preserved in the mortuary. Statements of neighbours and relatives are being recorded, police said. No foul play is suspected but further investigation is being carried out, she added.
