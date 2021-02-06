Elderly couple found dead after house party

Gr Noida: Police have found bodies of an elderly couple from their house in Alpha-II sector of Greater Noida on Friday morning. Police officials informed that they had been murdered by some acquaintances after a house party.



According to police, the deceased have been identified as Narendra Nath (70) and Suman Nath (65). The couple had been living here for nearly past 20 years and the husband was a businessman while wife worked for a yoga institute. Their son is married and had been living with family at nearby AWHO society in Greater Noida while their daughter lived in Delhi. Victim's family members said that the deceased man was cousin brother of former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal

Nath.

As per Greater Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar Singh, it appears that the couple had invited some people to their house for a party where they consumed liquor as nearly half a dozen glasses, liquor bottle, snacks, cigarette stubs were found on the table of hall.

"The incident came to light on Friday morning when the couple didn't respond to phone calls and the family rushed to the house. They found the body of woman lying on the floor with multiple injury marks and immediately alerted police. A police team from Beta-II police station rushed to the spot and found the body of elderly man from basement with hands and legs tied," said Singh.

The officer further said that family members of the deceased have raised suspicion over involvement of people who had come to the house for the party.

An audio recording of the elderly woman had also been recovered in which she is in conversation with her son-in-law. She tells her that a party is underway on the lower floor of the house where the guests are drinking and eating although I had asked them against doing it, the officer said.