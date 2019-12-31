Elaborate security arrangements in place for New Year celebrations

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday said that they have made elaborate security arrangements in view of New Year celebrations.



According to Delhi Police, their presence will be strengthened in the vicinity of markets, malls, restaurants, pubs and bars, to ensure orderly celebration.

In addition to maximum mobilisation of personnel from districts and units of police, 20 coys of additional force including four coys from CAPF will be deployed to bolster the visibility of police. According to senior official the integrated checking will be carried out by local police, PCR and traffic police to check drunken driving and boisterous revelry and hooliganism on roads. "One coy of women police personnel will be especially deployed in New Delhi district, to strengthen women's safety measures," official said.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout of Mandi House, roundabout of Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, roundabout Gole Market, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and the roundabout of Windsor Place.

"To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 pm onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train. Please plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Metro tweeted.