Elaborate security arrangements at Shaheen Bagh: Police Chief





New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Sunday said that they have made elaborate security arrangements at Shaheen Bagh area ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

The police chief told media that they had continuously tried requesting protesters at Shaheen Bagh to move their protest from the main road, given the inconvenience to public, it is causing, owing to the closure of Kalindi Kunj Road. "Since it has been persisting for a long time, we had put barricades and proper arrangements there," he said.

He further said that due to Police deployment, the persons who came there with arms did not have the courage to do something more.

He said that the incidents that have taken place so far were isolated in nature and that elaborate arrangement had been made at Shaheen Bagh as well as other protest sites across the Capital.