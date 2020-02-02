Elaborate security arrangements at Shaheen Bagh: Police Chief
New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Sunday said that they have made elaborate security arrangements at Shaheen Bagh area ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
The police chief told media that they had continuously tried requesting protesters at Shaheen Bagh to move their protest from the main road, given the inconvenience to public, it is causing, owing to the closure of Kalindi Kunj Road. "Since it has been persisting for a long time, we had put barricades and proper arrangements there," he said.
He further said that due to Police deployment, the persons who came there with arms did not have the courage to do something more.
He said that the incidents that have taken place so far were isolated in nature and that elaborate arrangement had been made at Shaheen Bagh as well as other protest sites across the Capital.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Out on walk, Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of...2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
AAP demands campaign ban, arrest of Adityanath2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Promises galore: Unemployment allowance & cashback schemes2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Second Coronavirus case reported from Kerala2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in S Kashmir2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT