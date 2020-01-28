Elaborate arrangements for Beating Retreat ceremony

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the Beating Retreat ceremony going to be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29. According to Delhi Police, they have made elaborate arrangements for the Beating Retreat Ceremony and illumination of Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block, and Parliament House.

Police said Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic. The traffic restrictions will be put in place on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m to 9:30 p.m.

Other than this traffic will be restricted in Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid and Krishi Bhawan, Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk, Beyond DaraShikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. "Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and "C" – Hexagon which will be pedestrianized," police said. "General public and motorists can take alternate routes from Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road, " police said. Metro services will also be hit as the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 2 pm to 6.30 pm.