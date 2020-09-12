Either relocate jhuggi dwellers or pay us to get it done: DUSIB to Rlys





New Delhi: The Delhi government has now asked the Railways not to demolish slums on its land in the city without providing alternative accommodation to the inhabitants in accordance with provisions of the Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy.

In a letter sent to the Northern Railway divisional manager on Thursday, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) — headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal — said that in case of JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) 'bastis' existing on land owned by central government agencies like the Railways, rehabilitation will have to be done by them as per the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

In case the agencies concerned want DUSIB to arrange for the rehabilitation on their behalf, they will have to pay for it, the letter stated.

The Supreme Court, in an order on August 31, directed the removal of 48,000 slums along the railway tracks in the national capital within three months, saying "there shall not be any kind of political interference" in the execution of the plan.

Ruling AAP MLA Raghav Chadha produced the letter sent by the DUSIB in a press conference on Friday where he also claimed that the Railways filed an affidavit in Supreme Court that 48,000 jhuggis adjacent to rail tracks were hindering the cleanliness process by the Centre, following which the apex court ordered their demolition.

"Accordingly, you are requested not to demolish the Jhuggis situated on Railways land without providing alternative accommodation as per provisions of the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015," the DUSIB said.

Also, as per provisions of the policy, relocation charges payable by the land-owning agency (LOA) has been decided. The LOA has to pay relocation charges at different locations between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh per flat in this regard, the letter said.

It also provided details of the flats under the JNNURM scheme available with the Delhi government. The letter gave the timelines for making them ready to move in.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking directions to the Ministry of Railways, Delhi Government and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board

(DUSIB) to rehabilitate the slum dwellers prior to eviction or demolition of their dwellings.