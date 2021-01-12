Eight birds +ve for bird flu; another Dwarka park shut

New Delhi: Samples taken from eight birds in Delhi have now tested positive for avian influenza, setting off alarm bells in the Capital even as experts and the Deputy Chief Minister assured residents that there is no need to panic.



The eight samples — four from a park in Mayur Vihar Phase 3, three from Sanjay Lake, and one from Dwarka — have been found positive for avian influenza, Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department said.

"Since all the samples are of wild and migratory birds, there is a very negligible chance of human transmission. There are several pending reports too and if they come positive, we will dispose of the carcasses first followed by a thorough sanitisation process," Singh told Millennium Post.

He went on to add that as a precautionary measure, "parks and zoos may be shut for the public soon".

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture on Saturday summoned senior officials of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry to examine the availability of animal vaccines in the country.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been closely monitoring the Avian bird flu infection and is talking to the concerned officials, his deputy Manish Sisodia said.

"People who eat chicken and eggs should also not panic as there is no risk of infection from fully cooked chicken or boiled and cooked eggs," the Deputy CM said.

Meanwhile, as fears of the bird flu spreading take over Lutyens' Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council has issued an advisory for the same and also formed a Rapid Response Team consisting of MS (Veterinary Hospital), one Veterinary Surgeon, an Area Sanitary Inspector, a Senior Statistical Investigator, and a Medical Social Worker to prevent

wand control Bird Flu in the NDMC area.

The Health Department's sanitary staff has been directed to maintain the cleanliness of all water bodies/ ponds in the NDMC area and spread (chuna)/ bleaching powder around these water bodies for prevention of Bird Flu.

The Enforcement Department and Health Licensing Unit will check the sale and slaughter of unauthorized chickens in the NDMC area. Unauthorized shops/ hawkers/ vendors will not be allowed to sell poultry products and shall be closed down under section 325 of the NDMC Act.

A DDA official also confirmed that samples of 2 crows at a DDA park in Dwarka sector 9 (park no 3) were found positive on Monday. Sanjay Lake and parks in Hatsal and Dwarka are closed to the public now.