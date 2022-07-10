Eid al-Adha: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Meena Bazar

New Delhi: Among hundreds of goats up for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha in the famous Meena Bazar here, three stood out with price tags bearing a six-figure sum.

Their owners claim that the goats have inscribed on their coats Muhammad' and Allah'- the two most venerated words in the Muslim community.

Adorned with anklets made of jasmine and roses, and robed in expensive cloth, the three goats drew everyone's attention the moment they entered the market.

Two of them are a year old each, and the third one is two years old.

Guddu Khan, 35, the proud owner of the older goat, has priced it at Rs 30 lakh, even as he claims that his goat is priceless.

"They are rare goats. Nowhere to be seen. They are priceless. These goats have Muhammad' and Allah' inscribed on them," Guddu, who has come from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, said.

The other two goats, looking no less handsome, belong to his brother and nephew, who have fixed their price at Rs 15 lakh each.

Akhil Khan, Guddu's nephew, is getting married on July 11, but that didn't stop him coming to the famous Old Delhi market from over 100-km away neighbouring town.

"I raised her for over a year. I am sure I will be able to get Rs 15 lakh for her. We have fed them well and they are special because they have god's name inscribed on them," Akhil said.

The three merchants said they were hopeful to make a sale by evening. Akhil said that last year too he had sold a goat for Rs 12 lakh. "I will sell them by the evening. Even yesterday, a goat was sold for Rs 35 lakh here," he said.