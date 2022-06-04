Educated youth need to join politics: Atishi
New Delhi: AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi on Friday said that the educated youth need to join politics in order for the country to progress and that students should use their college experiences for the betterment of society. Atishi while presiding over the 'Dismissal Service' at St. Stephen's College, said that today's youth refrain from joining politics because of the image that has been created over the years, but if educated people join politics then the country will definitely progress.
"Although the students have access to more opportunities now, their challenges have also increased. It is the responsibility of each one of us to think about how the decisions we take in our life and career affects society. I think the time has come for the young, educated and privileged sections to participate in the decision-making process of the country," she said.
The AAP MLA majored in History at the St. Stephen's and was a gold medalist. Principal of St. Stephen's college Prof. John Varghese talked about the major achievements of various departments and facilities of the college. Students were also honoured with various prizes for their academic proficiency and extracurricular activities at the event.
