Edu, women safety top issues for virgin voters

New Delhi: Education, development of infrastructure and women safety were among many issues that the first time voters in the national capital voted for in the 2020 Assembly elections held on Saturday. Many young voters were seen flocking to polling booths in Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and New Delhi and showing off their inked fingers and uploading selfies.



Shivika Bhatia a second-year undergraduate student for the first time exercised her democratic franchise at the polling booth in Rajpura State Transport Authority in Civil Lines. She said, "For me, the important issues are girl safety, poverty and betterment of the nation. I have voted for the Aam Admi Party because they have done good work. I expect AAP to work on infrastructure and develop the economy of the state along with working on women safety."

The first-time voter, Shyam Sunder said, "I was excited to vote and I am feeling very happy after voting. I want people's lives to improve especially the poor. I have voted for work."

A 20-year-old Shiv Kumar voted for the first time in a polling booth in New Delhi. He said, "I am happy that I got to participate in this democratic process. I am voting for central issues. If BJP can do so well at the Centre then they should be given a chance to rule in Delhi too. I have not seen BJP in Delhi and I would like to give them a chance."

Also among the first-time voters were Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Rehan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit Kejriwal and Congress leader Ajay Maken's son Aujaswi Maken. 672 candidates are competing for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi and there are 14.7 million registered voters in the national capital.

Kejriwal's son Pulkit said he felt good after voting for the first time. When asked if his father will be the Chief Minister again, he said whoever people choose will become the CM.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Rehan said public transport should be more affordable for students.