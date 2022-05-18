Edu most effective tool for upliftment of marginalised communities: Deputy CM
New Delhi: Education is the most effective tool for upliftment of marginalized communities and more youth should come forward to work in this direction, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.
Sisodia's remarks came during his meeting with DISOM fellows from eight states undergoing training in youth leadership and grassroots democracy.
DISOM — The Leadership School works on developing the political and social 'servant leaders' of the future.
DISOM fellows are working across eight states to develop social reform and political understanding of backward society and make them work in a decisive role in the society.
"Education is the most effective tool for upliftment of marginalized communities. More youth should
come forward to work in this direction.
"Youth coming out of colleges today, should think of contributing to society
by making it a better place to live. They should think of resolving existing social issues," he said.
The deputy chief minister added that one of the most effective tools that can help in upliftment of marginalized communities is education.
"More youth like DISOM fellows should come forward to work in this direction and make quality education accessible to children in these communities.
"Focus of education should be on enabling children to become job providers and inculcating growth
mindsets, instead of completion of syllabus and degrees," he said.
