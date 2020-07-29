Edu Min launches eight-week online PDET programme

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched an eight-week online Professional Development for English Teachers (PDET) programme. This online programme is being implemented by the Regional English Language office of the American Embassy in India. The course is designed for in-service teachers interested in improving their instructional practices.



"We have given priority to English as a language in the Delhi government schools. While we have engaged renowned agencies to conduct Spoken English Classes for our students which benefitted nearly 65,000 students, we believe that giving new opportunities to our teachers to acquire global perspective and skills to teach English is a more sustainable approach," the Education Minister said while launching the programme.

The programme "provides practical ideas for the English language classroom. Emphasis on scaffolding students, critical thinking and use of techniques like storytelling, drama, Games and Music will not only enhance children's ability to learn new languages but also raise their confidence," Sisodia said.

He also mentioned the support of Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy in conducting the Teaching English to Students of Other Language (TESOL) trainers' course for 50 Mentor Teachers and educators of Delhi government in 2017. "It is on the strength of that initiative that today we are ready to have a programme for 550 middle and secondary grades teachers. We are exploring to have a similar programme for our primary teachers as well," he said.