EDMC teachers to strike over no salaries

New Delhi: Teachers working in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have threatened to go on a strike due to non-payment of salaries for the last four months along with other arrears of lakhs of rupees that are yet to be paid. The civic body has been struggling financially for the past few months.



As per Shiksha Nyay Manch Municipal Corporation (Teachers Union of the MCD), the civic body used the money received from the Delhi government for other items instead of paying salaries of corporation employees who are suffering. The civic body had earlier stated that as soon as they receive funds, their first priority will be to pay the salaries of their employees.

Teachers' families have complained that they are not able to afford ration, rent, medicines or any other necessities. Teachers have also said that they have no money to afford transport either and since schools have reopened, they are struggling to commute everyday. As per the teacher's union, senior teachers have threatened to commit suicide because the civic body has not helped them in any way. They added that teachers had to use personal phones and pay for internet expenses as well during the pandemic.

Kuldeep Singh Khatri, president of Teacher's Union said: "EDMC teachers will be staging a protest against EDMC, demanding their salaries and other benefits from March 7 onwards outside EDMC headquarters, Udyog Sadan, Patparganj Industrial Area."