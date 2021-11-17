EDMC will send teachers abroad for skill upgradation

new delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is preparing to send teachers from the corporation to foriegn universities for training purposes. The civic body has decided to send over 5,000 teachers serving in EDMC schools for training.



EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said that the programme has been made to improve the quality of education in EDMC schools. He said: "We are sending our teachers to international universities to study in programs related to teacher training." The corporation will sponsor their entire education.