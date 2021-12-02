EDMC will now probe new liquor stores for building compliance

New Delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sundar Agrawal during a meeting on Wednesday directed the civic body's officers to ensure due diligence is being followed in checking plans and contracts of the liquor stores opening under the Delhi government's new Excise Policy.



He said, "Investigate the building containing liquor contracts under the Excise Policy of the Delhi government and report it within a week". He added that it is important all rules are being followed while these stores open. He directing officials to pay special attention to the prescribed rules related to the opening of liquor contracts in the EDMC area.

The Mayor said that he has also written a letter to the Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding this.

Over 200 liquor stores are opening in the EDMC area, the corporation's officials have been asked to check that the stores are opening on commercial routes only and if the building contracts are viable and do not have any illegal constructions or have not been booked for any illegal construction or have been sealed. Agrawal has also asked all officials to check if the stores being opened are complying with all necessary charges such as conversion charge, parking fees, etc. They will also be looking into whether the stores have deposited taxes as per rules or not. The officers have been directed to give a complete report on matter in a week

Additionally, North MCD's former Mayor Preety Aggarwal has written to North MCD's commissioner Sanjay Goel stating that until proper verification of the stores is complete, NOC should be issued.

All three MCDs have jointly protested against the new Excise Policy.