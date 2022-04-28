EDMC ties up with NGO to boost learning in schools post-Covid

New Delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), keeping in mind the reopening of schools post Covid-19, has taken important steps to compensate students for the loss of studies and time in school by collaborating with Pratham Educational Initiative Trust.

Pratham will help EDMC school students through specific learning and support them in sustaining the foundational learning skill under the Mission Buniyad Program, a statement from the civic body said. The key component of the initiative is teaching-learning activities designed to improve the learning level of children.

The NGO will also assist the teachers and trainers of EDMC during their follow-up sessions with other schools through monthly workshops. As per the proposed plan, the NGO will also provide learning material required for teaching and library activities. The overall goal of this initiative is to provide quality education in EDMC Schools, the civic body said.