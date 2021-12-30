EDMC Standing Committee shoots down tax hike plans

New Delhi: Responding to the proposed Budget for East Delhi Municipal Corporation for FY 2022-23, EDMC Standing Committee Chairman Bir Singh said that after careful consideration, all types of tax hikes proposed by Commissioner Vikas Anand have been rejected by the Standing Committee.

During his speech, he also thanked the Ministry of Urban Development for providing EDMC with financial assistance for infrastructural improvements. He also condemned the behavior of the Delhi government towards the MCD and said that they have refused to take responsibility for their actions. Currently, EDMC is

under a severe financial crunch considering that members of the standing committee and the chairman suggested various ways to increase revenue from advertisements, parking, sales, etc. He also spoke about the special amnesty scheme that was launched to make lump-sum payment for the additional property tax payers, the benefits of which only a few have been able to reap so far. He said hopefully the scheme will be able to bring in more revenue soon.

The chairman suggested that revenue earning departments need to be made more responsible and by aligning the revenue earning department and its expenditure, there will be increase in revenue and residents of East Delhi will get better facilities.