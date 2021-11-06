EDMC schools to reopen from November 8

New Delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has finally taken steps to reopen all primary schools under its jurisdiction from November 8. The civic body has around 550 schools with over 2.1 lakh students in its jurisdiction currently.

This decision comes after the Delhi government and South MCD successfully reopened schools on November 1 with 50 per cent capacity. EDMC Mayor, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal said, "All primary schools, Pratibha Vidyalayas, aided and recognized schools under East Delhi Municipal Corporation will open from Monday, November 8. The consent of parents shall be obtained in the given format before sending their children to school"

EDMC will be following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by DDMA, along with guidelines made by their own Education department. They have issued a circular form to all parents with the detailed list of guidelines along with consent forms to ensure parental permission is granted to the wards before they attend.

North MCD officials told Millennium Post that they have been working to ensure schools under their jurisdiction open safely soon, but no final

decision has been made yet. They have approximately 700 schools and more 2.60 lakh students in them.