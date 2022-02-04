EDMC-run Hosp: Unpaid protesting doctors, staff get termination notice, civic body denies

New Delhi: Several doctors of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Swami Dayanand Hospital have received termination notices after going on strike due to non-payment of salaries for the past 4 months. EDMC has, however, denied claims of sending in termination notices and stated



that they are sensitive to the pleas of the staff at Swami Dayanand Hospital.

EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand explained that, "The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is going through financial crunches and even in such difficult times the corporation is sensitive towards the interests of its employees."

He further added that the doctors of Swami Dayanand Hospital would be given their salaries for February and March on time. Also, their due arrears will be paid in the month of May as per the availability of the funds.

Anand has also appealed to the doctors who went on strike at Swami Dayanand Hospital to return to work. As per his statement EDMC is going through a financial crisis but their priority remains better civic services to the citizens of East Delhi. He said that, "The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is sensitive to the genuine demands of the doctors and is committed to fulfill them as funds are available."

Anand also added that no order has been issued regarding the termination/suspension of the striking doctors so far.

However, AAP's senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak shared the notice sent by EDMC to the Swami Dayanand Hospital workers. The notice states: "All DNB Residents of your department are marked absent for 03.02.2022 and a report sent to DNB Board & DHA/EDMC. All SRS and JRs of your department will be considered terminated wef 09:00 AM on 04.02.2022 and fresh interviews will be conducted accordingly. All Contractual Doctors of your department are marked absent and a report sent to the DHA for necessary disciplinary action. All HODs are hereby directed to convey all administrative communications Notices Orders/Letters to all concerned Doctors of your department."

EDMC officials have further added that the funds they have received from the Delhi government have been consistently inadequate which has caused a state of bankruptcy in EDMC.