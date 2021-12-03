EDMC passes proposal for biomining of legacy waste at Ghazipur

New Delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Standing Committee passed the proposal for biomining and bioremediation for legacy waste at sanitary landfill site (SLF) in Ghazipur on Thursday.



As per reports, there is about 140 tonnes of legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill site currently though the distribution of its various factions are uneven, there is an average of 65%-70% of inert material at the site. The proposal to biomine and bioremediation will be focused on 2 lakhs of inert waste.

Currently, the 20 segregating trommels are operational at SLF Ghazipur for biomining and bioremediation of old dumped waste The segregated inert waste will be disposed in areas like Tugalkabad, NHAI, Mithapur and Maharani Bagh or any other designated location in Delhi for filling compaction and stabilization to allow for land development. Machineries, including HYVA trucks and backhoe loaders, shall be required to be designated at low lying areas at Tughlakabad, Maharani Bagh, NHAI Mithapur and other designated locations. For disposal of this, inert material department trucks and department machineries will also be engaged.

EDMC also passed a proposal to give land to the Jal Board in Jheel Park, Keshav Nagar for construction of UGR. EDMC will receive Rs 4,24,93,730 for the allotment of this land.