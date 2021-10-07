EDMC outsources operation, maintenance of Ambedkar Sports Complex to pvt company for 5 years

New Delhi: Ambedkar Sports Complex in Trilokpuri under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is all set to be operated by Veer Services at least for the upcoming five years. Shyam Sundar Agarwal, EDMC Mayor, has given advance approval for outsourcing the management of the complex. The complex currently has two indoor badminton courts, a football ground, a cricket ground and a gym. The private company would be responsible for the infrastructure development and day-to-day operation of the complex for the next five years at least.



Veer services will pay

Rs 55,750 per month to the EDMC for the duration of their project. Annual income for the EDMC from the project will be Rs 7 lakh approximately. The fiveyear period can be extended further for five years with the approval of the commissioner and mutual consent of both parties.

The company is responsible for water, security, operations, management and electricity within the campus along with parking management, manpower, cleanliness of the site, etc. Vikas Anand, EDMC Commissioner said that the land and constructed building will belong to the EDMC only and Veer Services would not have rights over them.

He added that the outsourced company is free to renovate and upgrade the premises of its own accord and no such amount shall be claimed from the EDMC at the end of the project. The rates of various activities can be revised at any time with the approval of the commissioner.