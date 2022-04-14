'EDMC not sharing docus on garbage management'

New Delhi: The East MCD has not submitted tender documents regarding garbage management to Delhi Vidhan Sabha's Environment Committee, Committee's chairperson Atishi said on Wednesday, adding that the panel has now sent another notice to the civic body.



The AAP MLA alleged that the BJP leaders are squandering crores in the name of Ghazipur Landfill and East MCD's garbage disposal and hence they are hesitant to submit any report on it.

East MCD's failure in presenting documents about Ghazipur landfill proves its incompetence and the hints toward flagrant corruption in the system, she alleged. "BJP knows if it presents these documents its corruption will come out in the open and make them realise how it has left people to die.