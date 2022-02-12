EDMC Mayor suspends LoP for 15 days

New Delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation's (EDMC) Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal on Friday suspended Manoj Tyagi, Leader of Opposition for 15 days for "indecent behaviour and obstructing the proceedings of the house" that was held on February 8.

Aggarwal had earlier written to the L-G and Delhi Chief Minister regarding the Opposition's behaviour during the house session. The mayor wrote that AAP leaders had behaved in an undemocratic fashion by attempting to destroy corporation property, throwing boxes and used disposable glasses. An official letter has been issued regarding the matter which accuses Tyagi of damaging government property and of conducting unparliamentary behaviour.

Tyagi responding to these allegations told the Millennium Post that the Opposition did not damage any property and they are putting false allegations on us without any proof. He said, "The mayor was supporting a corrupt officer who was taking advantage of citizens by scamming them on house property matters and when the Opposition asked to suspend the personnel, the mayor had previously told us they will transfer him instead and the Opposition should stop protesting. We brought up the matter again during the house session and he refused to give us a response, even threatening to suspend us instead of responding to our questions. Therefore, I

went on the stage, when the mayor used indecent language towards me. I explained to him that this was not about me but about the people but he lost his temper on me. This clarifies that they are trying to protect the corrupt person."