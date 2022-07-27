ED moves HC to get Jain medically examined at AIIMS, RML or SJ hosps
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking to get Delhi minister Satyender Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, medically examined at hospitals like AIIMS, RML, or Safdarjung, instead of the state government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital where he is presently admitted.
The petition was listed for hearing before Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, but the proceedings could not take place.
While seeking to shift Jain either to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, or Safdarjung Hospital, the ED submitted that there is a need for independent evaluation of his health as before his arrest he was holding the portfolio of Delhi's health minister.
Further, the probe agency claimed that on June 27, IO of the case had gone to LNJP Hospital where he found that Jain was sleeping on the patient bed without any cannula on his hand and even the multipara patient monitor was switched off and he was not being monitored by any medical instrument and his wife was present in the room.
