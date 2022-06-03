ED moves HC on lawyer's presence during Jain's interrogation
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court's order allowing presence of a lawyer during the interrogation of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta allowed the request of the ED's counsel for an urgent listing of its plea and fixed the matter for hearing on Friday.
While remanding Jain to ED's custody, the trial court had allowed his plea that during the time of enquiry/ investigation of the accused one advocate of the accused shall be allowed to remain present at a safe distance where from he can see the accused but not hear him.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, had vehemently opposed this in the trial court.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank employee from Raj shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
'Centre will soon arrest Sisodia in 'fake' case to hinder Delhi's...2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Vistara2 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies2 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Centre proposes appellate panels for social media takedowns2 Jun 2022 7:33 PM GMT