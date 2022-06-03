ED moves HC on lawyer's presence during Jain's interrogation

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court's order allowing presence of a lawyer during the interrogation of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case.



A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta allowed the request of the ED's counsel for an urgent listing of its plea and fixed the matter for hearing on Friday.

While remanding Jain to ED's custody, the trial court had allowed his plea that during the time of enquiry/ investigation of the accused one advocate of the accused shall be allowed to remain present at a safe distance where from he can see the accused but not hear him.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, had vehemently opposed this in the trial court.