ECI reviews Delhi's poll preparedness

NEW DELHI: Election Commission of India on Friday convened a special meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer Delhi, Special Commissioner Police along with District Electoral Officers, District Commissioners of Police, Nodal officers and the Chief Executives of Local Bodies and held a comprehensive review of the poll preparedness Assembly election in Delhi, and discussed all important aspects to ensure holding free and fair Elections in Delhi. A meeting with Chief Secretary, Commissioner Police, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Special Commissioners of Police and CEO Delhi was also held in which various important issues were discussed at length so that the ensuing elections are held in a smooth manner in all Polling Stations on 8th February 2020 in Delhi.



Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora said in keeping with the mandate of ECI, it is of prime importance that Elections are conducted in free, fair, peaceful, accessible, inclusive, participative manner.

He said ECI would be ready to handhold whenever required but field level officers should take swift action wherever warranted to ensure fair, just, legal and impartial elections.

Arora particularly invited the attention of administrative officers in border districts of Delhi to ensure that adequate Law and Order arrangements are made especially in the identified vulnerable polling booths so that all electors feel confident in exercising their voting rights in secure atmosphere.

Addressing the meeting, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa said while the general level of preparedness is a source of satisfaction, Officers need to be extra alert to ensure that no oversight in administrative control or efficiency is committed and groundwork is done regularly to handle any evolving situation.

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra cautioned the Officers against any complacency in ensuring zero-error execution and delivering peaceful elections in Delhi.

Chandra emphasised that local teams should keep coordination with IT teams and bordering State counterparts to ensure due attention in law & order and expenditure sensitive pockets.

Chief Secretary, NCT Delhi, apprised the Commission that all arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in Delhi. Police Commissioner reassured that Delhi Police will keep a strict vigil on law and order situation.