EC raps officer over undesirable public statements
New Delhi: The Election Commission has written to Delhi Police Commissioner over undesirable public statements by Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch. On Tuesday, Deo told reporters that Kapil Baisala, who had opened fired at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was an AAP member.
According to EC a warning shall be issued to Rajesh Deo DCP communicating therein the displeasure of the Commission on his conduct and copy of the same be placed in his CR Dossier.
"It shall be ensured that Rajesh Deo is not assigned any work, the matter related to the ongoing election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi," Election Commission letter reads.
The Election Commission said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Fight BJP's lies from grassroots level5 Feb 2020 6:17 PM GMT
PM announces trust for Ayodhya Ram temple5 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
EC cracks whip on Delhi cop who said Shaheen Bagh shooter...5 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for public debate5 Feb 2020 6:14 PM GMT
China working hard to ensure safety of Indians5 Feb 2020 6:13 PM GMT