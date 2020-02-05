EC raps officer over undesirable public statements

New Delhi: The Election Commission has written to Delhi Police Commissioner over undesirable public statements by Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch. On Tuesday, Deo told reporters that Kapil Baisala, who had opened fired at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was an AAP member.



According to EC a warning shall be issued to Rajesh Deo DCP communicating therein the displeasure of the Commission on his conduct and copy of the same be placed in his CR Dossier.

"It shall be ensured that Rajesh Deo is not assigned any work, the matter related to the ongoing election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi," Election Commission letter reads.

The Election Commission said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".