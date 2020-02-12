EC lifts model code of conduct

New Delhi: The model code of conduct which was enforced in the national capital on January 6 ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls was lifted on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The announcement comes a day after the counting of votes polled during the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly held on February 8.

"Now, that the declaration of result in respect of NCT of Delhi has been completed, the model code of conduct in effect since January 6, 2020 has ceased to be in operation in the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect," the EC said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

The provisions of the model code of conduct are enforced from the date of announcement of poll schedule by the EC and it remains in operation till completion of the election process, officials said. In the run-up to the hotly contested polls, poll authorities had taken a number of measures on violations of the model code of conduct by parties or individuals.