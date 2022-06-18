EC intends to make bypoll more inclusive & accessible for voters, especially for senior citizens, PwD: Delhi CEO

New Delhi: The Election Commission intends to make the Rajinder Nagar by-election more inclusive and accessible for voters, especially for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwD) and the visually impaired, said Dr. Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi. Along with this, various initiatives have been adopted by the commission to attract young voters from the constituency and to also increase the voting percentage from the last elections.



In a detailed chat with Millennium Post, Dr. Singh said that for the by-election 190 polling stations at 21 locations have been set up and accessibility at all these locations is a top most priority for the commission. A special audit will also be conducted before the election to check how accessible these locations will be, he said. A steering committee has been established for the same. The committee will also be in charge of monitoring these developments.

The total number of voters for the by-election are 1,64,698, out of which 591 are PwD voters, 39 are visually impaired, 20 have been identified with hearing and speech impairment and 146 are with locomotor disabilities. The total number of senior citizen voters (above the age of 80) is 2,486. Constant interaction with the social welfare department and the PWD app have helped the commission to mark these voters.

As per Dr. Singh, the commission has also emphasised on the sensitization of all officials in order to make elections more accessible. The commission has tied up with various NGOs and centers like National Association of the Deaf (NAD) and Indian Sign Language and Research Center in order to train the officials in sign languages and create awareness which will lead to better practices on the polling day. Apart from this, school students below the age of 18 will be working as volunteers at various polling stations in order to assist and help the voters and they too have been trained. The commission has also been running nukkad nataks and democracy raths in order to create awareness among the 1,899 first time voters.

Dr. Singh further mentioned that for visually impaired voters, voter id cards, voter assistance guides and posters with DO's and DON'Ts have been published in braille along with the availability of braille EVM's and magnifying glasses at the polling stations. For PwD voters, wheelchairs will be made available at all polling stations. Pick and Drop facilities will also be available for these voters. The commission has hired 40 e-rickshaws for the same. The voters can dial 1950 to avail such facilities.

The number of senior citizen and PwD voters who have applied for postal ballot are 257 and 29 respectively, out of which 46 senior citizens and 1 PwD voter have cast their vote already.

Dr. Singh concluded by saying that the voters of the constituency have a right to holiday on the polling day and their wages cannot be cut. He further added that in order to 'celebrate the spirit' of democracy 'selfie points' will be set up at the polling stations and he expects the turnout to be much better than the last election.