East MCD teachers to protest over no salaries

New Delhi: Teachers working in East Delhi Municipal Corporation have threatened to protest on May 9 due to non-payment of salaries for the past five months. The teachers union said that they will host a dharna outside civic body's headquarters if their issues are not resolved in the next 5 working days.



As per the union, they had several meetings with EDMC officials that have resulted in no progress and several teachers are struggling to make ends meet. Teachers have said that due to lack of salaries, buying regular ration has become difficult and landlords have given eviction notices due to lack of rent payments.

The civic body is currently under dire financial strain and barely been able to make ends meet in the past few months.

Blaming a large junk on the Delhi government for their condition, EDMC officials have said that they are not receiving any of the promised funds from the AAP government.

Teachers are also planning to host a candle March on May 10, following their dharna at Rajghat. They have requested EDMC to sort out the matter, by filling their demands.

The union in its correspondence to EDMC officials wrote that their salaries for the past 5 months need to be paid and pending pensions for the last 6 months be paid immediately.