East MCD teachers strike for pay, civic leaders continue blaming Delhi govt

New Delhi: Rebuking Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's statements on the matter of outstanding funds for MCD, South MCD Mayor Mukesh Suryan alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government is trying to mislead people by making false allegations of corruption on MCD.



Even as teachers from schools run by the East MCD went on strike on Tuesday over four months' unpaid salaries and both the North and East civic bodies declaring empty coffers, the Delhi Deputy Chi-ef Minister Manish Sisodia had on Monday blamed the "BJP's corruption" for their emptying coffers. But on Tuesday, in a press conference, South MCD Mayor Mukesh Suryan insisted that the Delhi government owed the MCDs funds it is yet to disburse. Sisodia had said that the Delhi government had paid over Rs 2,588 crore this fiscal in three installments and that the final one would be disbursed in January.

But Suryan said, "The Deputy CM is presenting a false figure regarding the fund given to three MCDs and misleading people of Delhi". He said that since 2016, Rs 1,482.19 crore of South MCD's fund share is due under the "plan head" and Rs 708.63 crore under the "non-plan head" of the Delhi government.

"The Delhi Government is trying to paralyze MCDs with a motive to gain political mileage in upcoming MCD elections," Suryan said. Challenging the Delhi government to prove their allegations, he said that only displaying figures does not make sense. Adding to this, South MCD Standing Committee Chairman Col B.K. Oberoi said "The three MCDs are facing a financial crunch this time. The corporations are not in a position to pay salaries to their officials and employees. Even projects related to development are being delayed."

Meanwhile, the teachers of East MCD schools were joined in protest by members of the opposition. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that the BJP-ruled MCDs were not able to pay salaries because of the alleged corruption in the civic body. He reiterated that the Delhi government had and has been paying its dues diligently but it was the MCDs that owed the state government money.

Teachers from both East and North have been protesting on and off for the last 4 months, demanding their salaries. Doctors from North MCD also protested due to non-payment of salaries recently. Teachers from East MCD have complained that in the last four months, they have not received a single penny, making their everyday survival extremely difficult.