East MCD holds 'Swachh Pink Marathon'

New Delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in order to commemorate International Women's Day organised the Swachh Pink Marayhon for all EDMC employees today. The civic body celebrated International Women's Day with all employees on Tuesday.

EDMC Commissioner, Vikas Anand flagged off the marathon at EDMC Headquarters. Additional Commissioners, Shilpa Shinde and Alka Sharma and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. Anand congratulated all the women employees and officers on International Women's Day. He said that International Women's Day is an occasion to acknowledge and celebrate the progress towards women's empowerment. At the same time, there is also an opportunity to make positive efforts towards gender equality in the society.

