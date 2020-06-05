Ease of restrictions: Massive discord among residents living in societies

New Delhi/Noida/Gurugram: Though the district administrations across Delhi-NCR are taking adequate measures going by the rule book after detecting COVID-19 cases in high-rises and group housing societies, discord among residents living in these societies is being witnessed.



In many societies, a few residents wanted the surrounding areas to be opened while many had the opinion that restrictions should be imposed in a strict manner. Rules made by the maintenance department of these high-rises have also become a cause of concern as some residents demanded easing of the norms while some advocates the opposite.

"If there is more than one case, there will be a 500 metres containment zone with a buffer zone of 250 metres, at least 3-4 high rises can fall in 500 metres range. Besides this, some societies are too small housing 1,000 people, while some house over 10,000. How the same rule can be applied to both the societies? They may lose their jobs if they are not allowed to go to office for the next 21 days as this is the stipulated time from red to orange zone," said a Noida resident whose tower was sealed after a positive case.

On the other hands, residents opined that no relief should be given to residents in order to stop the spread of virus.

A Greater Noida society where a case was detected recently witnessed closing of commercial units by the residents on their own ignoring opposition by others who demanded opening of medical shops at least.

Several societies have yet to ensure entry of maids and delivery persons despite easing of the restrictions.

In Gurugram, despite having 63 containment zones, the district administration has now begun to ease the process of area being sealed completely.

Even as more areas are in the process of getting sealed, the district administration is also planning to make sure that stringent measures that were adopted earlier while sealing the area are now lessened to some extent.

The new containment zones will be of much smaller radius. As per the officials, under the new plan areas within a radius of 1 km from the place where a case has been reported will be under containment. The patient's house will be the epicenter and the containment area will be a point of reference for other areas to be sealed.