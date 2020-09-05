'Earmarked Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia for indigent lawyers'

new delhi: Delhi HC was informed by the Advocates Welfare Trust on Friday that it has decided to earmark Rs 1 crore to pay ex-gratia to indigent lawyers, who are its members, whether they are suffering from COVID-19 or not. The trust, represented by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain in his capacity as its chairperson, told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that the decision was taken on Wednesday and applications have been invited from advocates who are in need of the relief.