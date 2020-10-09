Early cut-off unlikely, clarify DU officials as DUSU constitutes grievance cell

new delhi: The Delhi University, which had earlier hinted that the cut-off list for some of its colleges might be released a couple of days ahead of October 12 - the scheduled date, on Thursday, clarified that the varsity is not planning to release early cut-offs.



Officials at the Delhi University (DU) have reportedly said that they will not release the first cut for admissions of first-year students on October 10.

On reports claiming that the cut off will be released on the said date, officials said they have asked the colleges to submit the list by October 10, but are yet to decide if they would release the list for students on the same day or the next day.

Shobha Bagai, Dean of Admissions at the university, said, "I will just say that I think everybody is reading the media wrong and interpreting it wrong. We had just said that we had asked the principals to give it to us on October 10."

"Now the cut-offs will only be declared once we have this from all the principals. That is not in my hands so I cannot give that information right now," Bagai added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Students' Union on Thursday decided to form a special grievance cell to work with the administration in helping aspiring students with the admissions procedure. The cell is slated to comprise 500 interns and volunteers.

In a meeting, the students' union discussed this with the admission committee of the varsity. It has also decided to provide it's complete support to the administration with regard to the admissions process.

"DUSU has decided to form a grievance cell for the upcoming students and is recruiting about 500 interns and volunteers for the process of the admissions. Henceforth, the union is formulating a procedural mannerism through which the admissions can be done in smooth conduct and way," a statement by the union said.

It has also requested the administration to extend the last date of uploading the mark sheet and ensure the conduction of a proper webinar for the students.

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, "The pandemic situation demands new ways to conduct the process of the admissions. The union has discussed this with the admission committee and has also recruited students as interns to be a part of the process. DUSU will continue to work for the students and ensure that the process of admissions is completed in a smooth manner."