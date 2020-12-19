Each day farmers rise in numbers, so do cops' security arrangements

New delhi: As some of the key border points into the Capital remained closed for traffic for the 23rd day of the farmers' protests here, traffic diversions through alternate routes remained unchanged even as police here are ramping up security arrangements each passing day with thousands of farmers adding to the crowds at Delhi's gates.



And while good samaritans, civil society organisations and human rights groups continue to help farmers deal with the harsh winter by providing as much support as possible, the Delhi Police have also started preparing its personnel to deal with the cold.

Moreover, senior officials said that as per directions of the Delhi government's transport department, the police are not currently challaning vehicles registered in different states and stationed at the protest sites.

Police said that Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida was open for traffic however the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi was closed. "Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement," one official said.

As per officials, "Available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda (only single carriageway, road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders."

According to police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters were told to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli, Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

"Meanwhile, Delhi police have put up road barricades to seal its borders with Punjab for the next two days, to stop the farmers from their onwards march to Delhi," as per one official.

Delhi police had used water cannons on the protesting farmers to try and disperse them before they could enter Delhi. Also, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in several parts of the state to prevent the assembly of protesters.

Dwarka police have also taken up special measures to ensure the safety and security of deployed staff, police personnel of Dwarka District at both the border points during Farmer's agitation.

As farmers have intensified the protest by marching towards Delhi in thousands of numbers, the Delhi police have also made adequate arrangements at various border points of NCT of Delhi. There are mainly two borders Jharoda Border (BHD Nagar police station) & Dhansa Border (JP Kalan police station) where farmers of Haryana & Punjab States are gathered to protest against recently passed farm acts.

"Pagoda tents have been provided at both the borders. Five Angithis have been provided to each border to bear with decreasing temperature and chilling cold. 250 disposable raincoats have been provided for the staff at both the border points," said DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Meena.

Jaggery and Chana have also been distributed to staff and sanitisation is being done regularly as a precautionary measure.

And as the number of farmers at the border protests continues to swell with well over 1.5 lakh farmers estimated to have gathered just at the Singhu border, misinformation and rumours have become a danger to the movement, noting which, farmers have decided to come up with their own newsletter known as "Trolley Times".

While the first edition of the newsletter was printed and circulated on Friday morning, many at the protests have said this also arose out of their lack of trust in mainstream media and its coverage of their protests.