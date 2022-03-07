E-rickshaw driver saves two minor girls from their kidnapper

New Delhi: An e-rickshaw driver has shown his presence of mind that saved the lives of two minor girls (7 and 4 years old). A man boarded 20-year-old Bharamdutt Rajput's vehicle along with two young girls from Balaji temple at Vivek Vihar and asked to be dropped off at Chintamani Chowk in Jhilmil Industrial Area 2 km away. After a while when he heard one of the girls asking the man to drop them after giving them food, he sensed something was not right.



The incident was reported to the police station in Vivek Vihar around 10:30 am, according to the police. He informed the investigating officer that a person with two small girls boarded his e-rickshaw from Balaji temple in Vivek Vihar towards Chintamani chowk. Following the complaint, the accused, Sanjay Kumar (40), a resident of Bihar's Chhapra, was arrested.

Police said he was a drug addict who had allegedly kidnapped the two girls to push them into begging. Following the arrest of the accused, the victims were handed over to their family members.