E-pass for night curfew valid for weekend curfew too; e-passes not required for exams

New Delhi: Those who have a valid night curfew e-pass are not required to take a separate pass for the weekend curfew, the Delhi government said on Friday.



Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.

"The e-pass possessed by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew shall also be valid for weekend curfew period, " read a letter issued by the DDMA on Friday.

A notice on the Delhi government website also said, "If you already hold a night-curfew ePass, you DO NOT have to re-apply for the weekend curfew. Your pass shall automatically be considered valid during the weekend (in the day-time)."

Meanwhile, people appearing for examinations this weekend in Delhi will not require curfew e-passes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday directed DCPs to review preparedness and plan of action to follow on the ground for strict enforcement of covid restrictions and DDMA order.

"Delhi Police is again in the frontline as last year to arrest the surge of the Corona," he said, directing all field officers to maintain tightness in restrictions and prosecute if anyone is found in willful disobedience to the restriction order without a valid ground or exemption.

CP, Delhi asked District DCsP to make extensive arrangements of pickets, patrolling and police presence on the ground. "Anyone coming out of home will be checked by the police personnel and questioned. If anyone is found moving without a valid emergency or movement pass for essential services or goods, they would be stopped and the case will be registered against them and they may face arrest too," the top cop said. Medical services, food materials, fruits and vegetables supply needs to go on as usual.