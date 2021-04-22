E Delhi MP draws flak for advertising mass stock of FabiFlu

New Delhi: Medical fraternity has raised objections on a tweet shared by Member of Parliament and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir over claims that he can provide people with a Covid-19 vaccine. Gambhir in a tweet said that he can get the medicine FabiFlu, which is given to a Covid patient. "People of East Delhi can get 'Fabiflu' from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription," he wrote on twitter for which he received a lot of criticism on social media.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Dr Sunil Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital said that he is baffled by such statements. "If through a private pharmaceutical Mr. Gambhir somehow managed to get the medicines, how can he randomly give it to people? We doctors are struggling at hospitals for resources such as these and then we have to read this," he added.

Dr Sunil said that the East Delhi MP should have tried giving these medicines to the hospitals, if he got access to it. "This government has surpassed everything, never have we seen such an incompetent people who at this time are doing this," he said.

Meanwhile, many people called out Gambhir for "stocking up the medicines". "Will there be no action taken against this menace? Medicines at such a critical time are being stocked, this is illegal," Swati, a lawyer from Delhi said.

Delhi is witnessing a dangerous situation with no beds available for Covid patients. "From medicines to other facilities doctors are struggling with everything, however, we are getting no help from the government and then we get to read this," a healthcare worker from AIIMS, said, on the condition of anonymity.