E Delhi Mayor presents figures to refute Sisodia

New Delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation's Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal responding to Deputy Chief Minister's statements regarding funds for MCD said that EDMC is facing adverse economic conditions due to non-payment of dues by the Delhi government during a press conference.



Sisodia had previously made comments about BJP leaders within the MCD have scammed the people of Delhi.

He added that the Delhi government has ensured that all funds in the FY 2020-21 were properly given to the

three MCDs and the last installment of funds will be given in January.

Responding to those claims, EDMC presented the "actual figures", Aggarwal said that in the year 2020-21, the civic body had a balance of Rs 300 crore in April 2021. As of 27 December 2021, EDMC received Rs 1286.28 crore in revenue. In total EDMC had Rs 1586.28 crore, out of which they spent Rs 1494.76 crore on salary and other items. Delhi government provided Rs 780.43 crore under the salary and plan scheme to EDMC.

Aggarwal said that recently, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference in

which he accused the BJP councilors of illegally collecting money from their respective wards that should be deposited in the form of tax.