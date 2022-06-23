Dy Secy in CM's office and 2 SDMs suspended by L-G Saxena
New Delhi: A deputy secretary in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office and two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been suspended by Lt Governor V K Saxena on corruption charges, official sources said on Wednesday.
Prakash Chandra Thakur posted as deputy secretary in the chief minister's office, Vasant Vihar SDM Harshit Jain and Vivek Vihar SDM Devender Sharma were suspended and disciplinary proceedings ordered against them,
sources said.
The move reflected L-G Saxena's commitment to zero tolerance to corruption and ensuring probity in the functioning of the government, one of the sources said.
The lieutenant governor had on Monday suspended two assistant engineers of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after finding lapses in the construction of EWS flats in Kalkaji Extension.
