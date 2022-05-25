Dy CM visits Cambridge Univ

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with the Cambridge University faculty to discuss innovative assessment practices in schools across the globe during his visit to the UK for the Education World Forum 2022.



The idea of designing a joint certification course between Cambridge University and Delhi Teachers University in the areas of school leadership, curriculum development, and other related fields was also discussed.

The minister discussed how helpful the ongoing collaboration with Cambridge University faculty has been for training principals which has resulted in better administrative practices and a positive environment in Delhi government schools. He further added that Cambridge University has played an important role in the journey of Delhi's education revolution.

Sisodia said, "The aim of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is not to guide students to clear the exams but to bring the focus of education back to the development of a happy, socially aware, responsible human being. For this, we are continuously training our teachers for improving their pedagogical skills and relationships with students by sending them to premier institutes across India and abroad. Our principals and teachers have been to international institutes such as the University of Cambridge, educational institutes in Finland and Singapore for professional training."

The Deputy Chief Minister also visited Chesterton Community College at Cambridge University, which is one of the schools where Delhi government's head of schools go to understand the leadership challenges as part of their training.

Between 2016 to 2021, about 350 officials, principals and educators have visited Cambridge University for training in 12 batches, and the next batch is scheduled to visit Cambridge between 19-28 June 2022.