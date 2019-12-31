Dy CM slams Centre over unauthorised colonies
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday attacked the Centre on the issue of unauthorised colonies, asking — is the
BJP's promise to regularise these areas just a "jumla" (rhetoric).
His reaction came after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday tweeted seeking to know whether the deputy chief minister does not know that in the notification, it is not necessary for the regularisation of colonies to give ownership rights.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Sisodia said, "...I hoped that you (Puri) knew this. Now, stop misleading people. You cannot create other hurdles now in the way of registry of people''s houses."
Sisodia said if unauthorised colonies will not be regularised, then the whole campaign surrounding the issue is just a "jumla".
"Now, you are saying that illegal colonies are not being regularised !! That is, you are saying that your announcement to regularise unauthorized colonies and the entire campaign of the BJP was also a 'jumla'," Sisodia said in the tweet.
The Union housing and urban affairs minister had tweeted on Monday night after Sisodia had posed a question to Puri on the micro-blogging site whether Delhi's unauthorised colonies and houses are being regularised or not.
Regularisation of unauthorised colonies has emerged as a major poll plank for
the BJP and the AAP for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.
The BJP has promised to regularise these colonies, while the AAP has called it a "blatant lie" of the Centre.
