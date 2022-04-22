Dy CM Sisodia seeks suggestions to redevelop city's iconic markets

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met with the members of 40 market associations of the Capital and sought suggestions from the businessmen for the redevelopment of the iconic markets of the city and the framework of the Delhi Shopping Festival.



The government will put out a form on its website on April 22 to know about the issues of the markets and collect suggestions from the businessmen of the city. Businessmen willing to support the government in designing the strategy for the initiative can participate by providing details of the issues in markets and suggestions through the form and can send their suggestions by May 6.

The Minister said that the redevelopment of the city's iconic markets and Delhi Shopping festival will increase the sources of income and it will add to the job opportunities in the city. "But before designing the framework for both these schemes of the Delhi government, it is important for us to know from people who are working on the ground and know these markets better than us," Sisodia said. During the meeting, Sisodia sought suggestions on how market associations can assist the government in the redevelopment of iconic markets, what issues they foresee in the redevelopment effort, and what could be the right time to organize the Delhi Shopping festival.

A member of the market association from Dariba Kalan Tarun Gupta, said, "We have seen many governments and had the view that governments only talk to businessmen about taxes, but for the first time I have seen a government which is talking about increasing the business opportunities. Hope this redevelopment initiative brings change in our iconic markets."