Dy CM Sisodia okays various projs of DJB

New Delhi: In a bid to make the Yamuna clean and pollution-free, provide 24x7 clean water to every household and to connect the unauthorised colonies with sewer lines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday gave his nod to various projects by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to provide free sewer connections to



houses, replacement of old pipelines with new ones, groundwater recharge through lakes and increasing the capacity of STPs.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that completion of the projects will help in meeting the target of cleaning the Yamuna by 2025 and bring relief to people suffering from sewerage problems.

He further said that it is necessary to expand modern sewer lines and connect sewers to homes for better sanitation, to improve public health, to clean the Yamuna and to improve the environment.

Through the projects, the government will connect Sant Nagar GOC, Singhu GOC, Shahbad GOC, Pradhan Enclave GOC and Kureni GOC with house sewer connections. Around 64 colonies and 10 villages will be attached with the sewer system in

the near future while presently, the work of laying sewer connections by the Board, from manholes to households

is in progress.

"Better sewerage management in unauthorized colonies and villages is an important step to ensure this. Earlier it was very expensive to get sewer connections because people had to pay development, connection and road cutting charges. But the Kejriwal government is providing it free of cost. This will benefit lakhs of consumers across the capital," Sisodia added.

The capacity of Keshopur Phase-I STP will be increased from 12 MGD to 18 MGD. The Minister added that the Kejriwal government is increasing the capacity of various Waste Water Treatment Plants which will treat the dirty water and clean the Yamuna. The Capacity of Rohini Lake 1 and 2 will also be increased soon by deepening the lake by 6 metres which will help in groundwater recharge.