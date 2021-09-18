Dy CM Sisodia launches mobile music classroom

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched a mobile music classroom and recording studio which aims to assist children of Delhi government schools in pursuing their passion in music.



The Delhi government claimed that it is India's first 'Mobile Music Bus', and aims to train children through a media-based curriculum, including audio production and film production, to help them build sustainable careers in these fields. The project is likely to benefit 5,000 children, an official statement said. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said children will no longer need to go out to learn music & instead the music will reach them. "The 'Music Bus' would reach the children at large, identify their artistic passion and lay a foundation upon which the School of Specialized Excellence would build upon and assist these children in pursuing their passion and achieve the heights of success in that field," the statement quoting him said.

Under this project, a bus has been transformed into a moving music class, a high-quality music recording studio and a performing stage, the statement said. This 'Mobile Music Bus' will reach 5,000 children from government schools as well as low-income communities in Delhi to enable learning through music through regular workshops conducted by trained facilitators, it said.

The 'Music Bus Studio' is also equipped with a smart TV which will be used to share digital educational music videos on issues related to social-emotional health and well-being, it said.