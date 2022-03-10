Dy CM Sisodia launches DSEU 'Lighthouse'

New Delhi: The AAP-led government launched 'DSEU Lighthouse Centres' to provide skill training to the youth in slum clusters across the city. The first centre was inaugurated in Kalkaji while the remaining will be set up in Patparganj, Matia Mahal, and Maklaganj.



Around 600 youth from the vicinity will be trained at the centers every year and the centre at Kalkaji itself will upskill over 1,200 youths from nearby slum clusters in the next two years. There are four training rooms — counseling room, video-conferencing room, self-learning space, and a fully-equipped tech hub with wi-fi connection and laptops.

While inaugurating the centre, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that it will offer high-quality short-term vocational skilling courses along with employment opportunities for youth between 18-30 years of age. By launching the the Lighhouse, the DSEU is the first university in the country to take the step to equip youth of underserved communities with the new age skills in the slum clusters itself.

The initiative has been launched in association with experts from Lighthouse Communities Foundation and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation to provide professional development and job oriented skills training to the youth. The Minister further said: "This will be the first time in the history of the country when children will not go to the university to take admission, but the university itself will go to the children and give them admission," he said.

In the program at the Lighthouse Centre, emphasis will be given on developing life skills in the students, along with career and life related guidance through foundation courses based on self-transformation and opportunities for industry exposure.

The government in a statement said that students will be offered various short and long term courses related to administration, financial accounting and tally, nursing, fitness trainer, IT which will be certified by DSEU. The foundation courses for youth will be based on an art-based curriculum with creative activities to develop workplace competencies and mindfulness among students. Spoken English and digital literacy will be an important part of this foundational skilling programme.