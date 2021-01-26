Dy CM Sisodia invites First Lady Biden to visit govt schools in Delhi

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday invited US First Lady Dr Jill Biden to visit Delhi government schools and interact with students while speaking at an event where he jointly launched an English teaching program for 700 pre-service teachers from nine all women colleges of Delhi with Minister Counselor for Public Affairs David H Kennedy in the presence of senior officials of Education department and dignitaries from the US Embassy.



The program will have online courses on teaching English for the 21st Century and content-language integrated learning skills. Twenty US Department of State-funded Virtual English Language Fellows will lead the 10-week online courses until April 12, 2021.

The courses are designed to address some of the objectives outlined in India's new National Education Policy (NEP), the Delhi Government said.

It will enhance teachers' abilities to support the development of students' English language proficiency in all subject areas, as well as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and other 21st Century skills.

The Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy has trained around 800 teachers from Delhi government schools since 2017.

"The First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden believes that education is a great equaliser, fortunate to have partnership with the Delhi government which is working to build an equitable education system", Regional English Language Officer Ruth Goode said.

"We invite the First Lady, a great teacher and the President of the United States for a visit. We are training future teachers, they are getting quality training so that they work for the best of our children. English is a key language in developing global perspectives, it's important that our teachers and students are well-equipped with it", the Deputy CM said.