Dy CM Sisodia inaugurates new training block at SCERT Delhi

New Delhi: The new training block of SCERT will take the teachers' training standards to new heights in the national Capital where our teachers can be trained in a good environment with world class facilities and this new block will also act as a centre for research and innovation in the field of education in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said during the inauguration of a teacher training block of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi.



The Deputy Chief Minister said that it is the government's responsibility to provide all facilities and opportunities to educational institutions and under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for the last 7 years and added, "We are working to ensure this with commitment in Delhi. The government has done the work of providing facilities for this training but beyond this, it is SCERT's responsibility to ensure excellent training for the teachers here. So when people talk about quality teacher training all over the world,

people should take the name of SCERT, Delhi."

Sisodia said, "In this session, various national and international visits were also organised by SCERT under its various training programs to give exposure to teachers and school heads of Delhi government schools and make them aware of the best education practices across the world. 400 school heads and teachers of Delhi government schools were sent to IIMs and other places for leadership training and exposure. 600 pre-service teacher trainees were sent to IIT Bombay, IIT Gandhi Nagar and Tata Institute of Social Sciences Research Mumbai for exposure visits. Along with this, 2 batches (60) of HoSs have been sent to Cambridge University in 2022 for leadership training".