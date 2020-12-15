Dy CM says those who sent goons to his home cannot understand peaceful protest

New Delhi: As Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled MCDs here over their protests outside the Chief Minister's residence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that people from the party that sent goons to his home could never understand the principle of peaceful protests while responding to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Twitter after the latter called him a hypocrite for his stance on the farmers' protests.



Sisodia addressed Javadekar's remarks and while talking to the media said that 'Since CM Kejriwal had refused to let Centre convert the stadiums into jails, they have been annoyed'.

"Sometimes they convert the CM's residence into a jail and not allow him to step out, sometimes they break the CCTV placed outside the residence or organise a dharna outside his house. Sometimes they send people to my residence as well as a way to harass me," he said.

"They (Central leaders) put a lot of pressure on the Chief Minister and put the farmers into jail where the andolan would end and get them off the border area," he

said.

Similar views were echoed by MLA Bhardwaj, who alleged that the BJP had attacked the house of Delhi's Deputy CM, completely blocked the house of the Chief Minister while the Delhi Police under the BJP has been continuously harassing AAP MLAs and even detained some of them. He also pointed out that the mayors have been "relaxing" outside the CM's residence while the MCD commissioners had gone on leave for the past

15 days.

The MLA added that the mayors had not addressed a single allegation raised by his party over a purported Rs 2,500 crore scam within the civic bodies. "This is the biggest scam in the history of Delhi but the BJP has not responded to this matter as well," he

said.